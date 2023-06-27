University Credit Union Announces Hiring Of Industry-Leading Talent

Megan Eisenhard & Kalyana Sundaram To Accelerate Growth As New Executive Team Members

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After four consecutive years of loan and membership growth which has led to over $1.2 billion in assets and over 50,000 members served, UCU is excited to announce the hiring of Megan Eisenhard as Chief Growth Officer and Kalyana Sundaram as Chief Information Officer to further UCU's growth and innovation goals in 2023 and beyond. This announcement comes amidst several other internal promotions and new hires designed to strengthen the team's diverse set of skills and experience.

Megan Eisenhard, a seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in higher education and collegiate athletics, joins the UCU team as a former Senior Vice President of LEARFIELD. During her tenure, she led the Campus+ division, forging comprehensive partnerships and marketing programs that connected priority university initiatives with the corporate community. Megan's impressive track record includes securing multiple naming rights and campus-wide partnerships, making her a valuable asset in driving success for UCU's objectives to expand brand presence and engage with strategic partners. Megan will be leading the launch of a new division, the Growth Team, dedicated to continuing the success and growth of UCU's relationships with partner schools.

Kalyana Sundaram, with over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the hi-tech and financial industries, has a proven track record of driving digital transformation, enhancing cybersecurity, and leveraging advanced analytics to optimize operational efficiency. His strategic vision, strong communication skills, and ability to build highly motivated teams make him a valuable addition to the UCU team as it continues to innovate and provide exceptional member experiences.

"Our mission and dedication to the university community is truly about the people and members that belong to it. This is why we are so excited to see a group of very talented people step up as leaders and join our team," Dr. David Tuyo II says. "We are all members of the community that we serve, which is why I'm so confident that the team within UCU will drive significant growth and impact for our partner schools."

The restructuring includes several new hires and internal promotions to the executive team:

Steve Sercu transitioning to SVP,Chief of Staff, formerly CTO

transitioning to SVP,Chief of Staff, formerly CTO Kalyana Sundaram will join as SVP, Chief Information Officer

will join as SVP, Chief Information Officer Megan Eisenhard will join as SVP, Chief Growth Officer

will join as SVP, Chief Growth Officer Diana Meyer promoted to SVP, Chief Risk Officer

promoted to SVP, Chief Risk Officer Mildred Hendricks promoted to SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

promoted to SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Patrick Aragon promoted to VP of IT, Software, and Service

promoted to VP of IT, Software, and Service Grace Roberto promoted to VP of Digital Strategy and Innovation

promoted to VP of Digital Strategy and Innovation Jennifer Weber promoted to VP of Projects, Methods, and Procedures

UCU holds highly valued partnerships with schools such as UCLA, Pepperdine University, Loyola Marymount University, Santa Clara University, Saint Mary's College of California, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC San Diego, Mount St. Mary's University, Chabot College and Las Positas College, Georgia Tech, WAC, WCC, Big West and many other universities throughout the United States. In the past year, they have invested millions in financial support to their partner schools and held hundreds of on-campus events.

Each new member of the executive team brings extensive experience and unique qualities to the organization that will provide crucial support for the continued growth and success of UCU's community partnerships in 2023 and beyond.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

