University Credit Union Announces NIL Deal with Top California Baptist University Women's Basketball Player, Chloe Webb

The Deal Is the First-Ever NIL Agreement in the Western Athletic Conference's History

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is thrilled to announce its first name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Chloe Webb from California Baptist University (CBU) who has demonstrated outstanding athleticism and helped secure her teams' invitation to the NCAA tournament by winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) title in women's basketball. The deal is the first-ever NIL agreement secured during the WAC tournament and is UCU's first NIL agreement with a student-athlete.

Chloe Webb , a senior from CBU , received the Most Outstanding Player award during the WAC women's basketball tournament as she led the CBU Lancers to victory and into the NCAA March Madness tournament. Chloe accepted an NIL partnership offer that secures her membership with UCU and her participation in promoting the financial well-being of all members in the university community.

"I am so excited to be one of the first student athletes to have this amazing opportunity to partner with an organization like University Credit Union," Chloe Webb said. "I think UCU is a great NIL partner because not only do we share the same values, but I get to represent everything they provide to support students, faculty, and university staff. I'm looking forward to this opportunity to help promote financial well-being within my community."

The NIL agreement aligns with UCU's 70-plus-year commitment to the academic and athletic success of university and college communities nationwide.

"We are excited to forge a partnership with this amazing player and person," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union, said. "For us, this agreement is more than a promise. Our new relationship with Chloe represents our deeper commitment to providing students with the financial advantage they need to succeed in all areas of life. I can't wait to see what she does next."

The NIL agreement in college basketball represents the latest partnership between UCU and the WAC in college athletics. UCU serves as the WAC's official financial services partner and is the title sponsor of the annual WAC softball and baseball conference tournaments, which take place in May.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union , a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. A board of directors comprised only of the university community's faculty, staff, and alumni guides UCU toward fulfilling its core purpose. That purpose is to give its members a financial advantage in life. With its promise to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU serves as an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

