University Credit Union Announces Title Sponsorship For WAC Baseball & Softball Championships

The Partnership Furthers UCU's Commitment To Athletic Success Within The University Community

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce its collaboration with the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) as the official financial services partner of the WAC. The partnership provides University Credit Union with another opportunity to continue support for the success of college athletics and academics, as well as provide a financial advantage to all campus members including students, staff, faculty, alumni, and retirees of university communities across the United States.

UCU has been dedicated to serving the university community since 1951 when it was founded on the UCLA campus. With over 50,000 members and an asset size of over $1 billion, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States, driven by its core purpose of providing a financial advantage to the university community.

In addition to the WAC, University Credit Union partners with several NCAA Division I conferences and individual campuses in the Western United States such as UCLA, Pepperdine University, Loyola Marymount University, Santa Clara University, Saint Mary's College of California, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC San Diego, Mount St. Mary's University, Chabot College and Las Positas College, West Coast Conference, The Big West, and other universities throughout the United States.

"This partnership between the WAC and University Credit Union is exciting for our membership and will directly benefit our two championships on the diamond in particular for years to come," Brian Thornton, WAC Commissioner, says. "We welcome University Credit Union and appreciate their commitment to helping enhance the experience of our key conference stakeholders."

The multiyear partnership will showcase University Credit Union at WAC events and marketing channels throughout the year and kick off with University Credit Union title sponsoring both the 2023 WAC Baseball Tournament and the 2023 WAC Softball Tournament this May.

"University Credit Union is honored to partner with the WAC," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of University Credit Union, says. "This partnership will provide better financial services and education to give WAC alumni, staff, and university community a financial advantage on campus and beyond. University Credit Union looks forward to serving and being an integral part of the WAC family."

The partnership was secured by Van Wagner, who manages the WAC's sponsorship and marketing partners program.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

www.UCU.org

SOURCE University Credit Union