University Credit Union Celebrates 2024 UCLA Staff Assembly Scholarship Awards

Over 250 Scholarships Awarded Since 2017 Deepens UCU's Commitment To Supporting the UCLA Community

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU), a purpose-driven financial cooperative founded on UCLA campus in 1951 by university employees, is proud to announce its support for 30 scholarship recipients of the 2024 Staff Assembly Scholarships & Awards Program through the Staff Assembly Financial Endowment (SAFE) Scholarship Fund. UCU has supported 252 staff scholarships since 2017.

Founded in Royce Hall by UCLA employees, UCU has a long-standing commitment to giving back to the university that fostered its creation. This dedication to the UCLA community is woven into the very fabric of UCU's mission and core values, which prioritize providing a financial advantage to everyone within the university community. This commitment translated into action with one of the largest donations in UCU's history to establish the Staff Assembly Financial Endowment (SAFE) Scholarship Fund in 2018.

The 2024 Staff Assembly Scholarship & Awards were celebrated at an event at the James West Alumni Center on UCLA's campus on Tuesday, June 18th.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and the positive impact it has had for UCLA staff," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union, said. "This type of initiative is exactly what we stand for at UCU and we are committed to continuing to support the overall financial success of the UCLA community in every way possible."

Beyond the SAFE Scholarship Fund, UCU continues to support the UCLA community by offering customized financial solutions for UCLA faculty, staff, students, alumni, and immediate family of existing members, as well as through initiatives such as its Annual UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Book & Toy Drive, financial wellness programs & events, and its ongoing commitment to the academic, athletic, and financial success of its university communities.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. A board of directors comprised only of the university community's faculty, staff, and alumni guides UCU toward fulfilling its core purpose. That purpose is to give its members a financial advantage in life. With its promise to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU serves as an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

