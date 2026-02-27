University Credit Union Earns GreenPath Growth Guru Partner Excellence Award

This Recognition Highlights Leadership in Financial Wellness, Member Impact, and Strategic Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) has been awarded the GreenPath Growth Guru Partner Excellence Award, recognizing outstanding collaboration, measurable impact, and continued leadership in advancing financial wellness for members and communities served.

The Partner Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to improving financial well-being through education, counseling, and innovative partnership. UCU was selected for its strategic integration of financial wellness resources, strong member outcomes, and ongoing investment in holistic financial education.

"By embedding financial education into everyday member interactions and ensuring that resources and guidance are accessible, University Credit Union is creating lasting impact for their members, empowering them to lead financially healthy lives through increased confidence, reduced debt, and financial education," said Kristen Holt, GreenPath's President & CEO.

Through its partnership with GreenPath, University Credit Union has expanded access to personalized financial counseling, debt management solutions, and educational programming designed to help members build long-term financial stability.

"Our partnership with GreenPath highlights what's possible when commitment meets collaboration," said University Credit Union's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Wada, before adding, "It is powerful testimony of how we are working hard together to support the financial well-being of our members throughout their financial journeys."

UCU continues to embed financial wellness into its broader member experience through workshops, digital education, campus partnerships, and one-on-one counseling referrals. The credit union's approach centers on reducing financial stress, improving decision-making confidence, and strengthening long-term member resilience.

About University Credit Union

University Credit Union is a purpose-driven financial cooperative dedicated to providing a financial edge to the university community. Founded in 1951 by UCLA employees, UCU focuses on member-owner participation and returns profits to its members through better loan rates, higher savings rates, and lower fees. Today, serving over 58,000 members, UCU offers a range of financial products and services, including checking accounts, loans, and insurance, while emphasizing community support and financial education. Learn more at ucu.org.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, for more than 60 years, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals and 580+ credit union, bank, retirement/insurance and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 20 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. The GreenPath family of companies now includes CONSUMER, Homeownership Preservation Foundation (995-HOPE), Clarifi, and Rural Dynamics, Inc. To learn more, visit greenpath.org or call 800-550-1961. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

