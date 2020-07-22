University Credit Union partners with Interface to transform member experience & significantly enhance revenues & savings through Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA)

Through this partnership, UCU aims to offer a premier experience for their members by enhancing their member experience from digital to AI-first, leveraging an omni-channel Intelligent Virtual Assistant named Royce. With Royce, UCU aims to make member interactions across all channels highly personalized.

"We have been on a tremendous growth journey in the last 3 years. Our technology investments have played a pivotal role in this journey and we wanted to take it up a notch with AI. The communities we serve understand the possibilities with technology and have high expectations from our offerings. We continuously strive to offer the best member experience to them. We have extensively evaluated vendors to find the right partner for this initiative. Working with Interface will enable us to offer premier experiences to all our members and ensure we greatly improve efficiencies across the organization," said Dr. David Tuyo, President and CEO of UCU.

In the initial phase, Royce will help members find information on the website and mobile app instantly and assist them in making decisions. In the following phases, its capabilities will expand to help with transactions, goal-setting, reminders and also to recommend the right products and services to members. In addition, Royce will soon power UCU's contact center, so people who call in will get personalized assistance immediately.

"By partnering with Interface, UCU will be tapping into Interface's deep understanding of the credit union space and their extensive experience delivering value for financial institutions leveraging Intelligent Virtual Assistants," added Tuyo.

On the timing of the project amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tuyo said, "This project is part of our long-term strategy and it made complete sense to advance considering the accelerated shift of members towards digital channels. The decision to invest has come after extensive evaluation and the technology is proven to deliver significant value. We believe that institutions that take initiatives to add significant value to their members and serve them in creative ways during challenging times will be poised for success in the long term."

Srinivas Njay, Founder and CEO of Interface, adds, "UCU serves some of the smartest minds in the world ranging from professors who have been pioneers in bringing about technological shifts to students who are playing a pivotal role in the invention of breakthrough technologies. We are excited to partner with UCU to bring about transformational banking experiences to this vibrant community while delivering significant value to UCU and enabling them to reach new heights."

About University Credit Union :

University Credit Union, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a purpose-driven financial cooperative dedicated to giving the University Community a financial edge. UCU has over 41,000 members and assets over $800M.

About Interface :

Interface powered Intelligent Virtual Assistants act as an out-of-the-box 'personal bank teller' and help members through every step of the journey – from being a prospect to an active member. Interface's Intelligent Virtual Assistants currently power several Banks and Credit Unions across the world. For more information please visit www.interface.ai .

