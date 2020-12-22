University Fancards Named Official Gift Card Provider For 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

"University Fancards is a great resource for providing a turnkey solution for our team gift packs, and we know the players and coaches will love the flexibility and customized look," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president.

The gift cards provided to Georgia and Cincinnati are usable physically or virtually. Once activated, recipients are able to add their cards to a digital wallet via Apple Pay® or Google Pay®. The gift cards may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

"It is more than exciting, it's a privilege to offer our product in the gift suite for such a prestigious bowl game," remarked Lynn Boggs, Co-Founder and CEO, University Fancards. "The Peach Bowl has a rich history spanning over 50 years and featuring some of the real legends of the sport and its commitment to philanthropy with Atlanta-based organizations is simply incredible. To be a part of that is really something special."

In addition to the Peach Bowl's status among the New Year's Six bowls within the College Football Playoff structure, it is the most charitable bowl game. Since 2002, Peach Bowl Inc., has donated and committed more than $57.2 million in charity and scholarships to organizations in need throughout the greater Atlanta area. The organization has been able to raise their contributions through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

Providing Gift Mastercards for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is the latest development for Fancards in 2020. The Birmingham, Ala. based company has continued to aggressively add to its roster of teams for its Fancard Prepaid Mastercard and Fancard Gift Mastercard products. Most recently, the University of Virginia Cavaliers were introduced to the lineup, on the heels of the Army Black Knights, Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia Tech Hokies, and USC Trojans.

Fancards is the nation's leading provider of collegiately licensed prepaid products, and creates new ways for fans to pay with team pride through a fintech-focused approach designed for fans of over 25 partner universities. Fancards collegiate partnerships include premier brands such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and more. For more information, please visit www.myFancard.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

