University Fancards Named Official Prepaid Card Of 3STEP Sports

"We are really excited to partner with Fancards to provide a unique payment solution to the thousands of families who compete in 3STEP events nationally," remarked Walker Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of 3STEP Sports. "Fancards has an incredible reputation with many of the country's top college programs and will enhance the overall experience for our event participants."

More than 2.5 million participants compete in 3STEP ( www.threestep.com ) events annually across seven sport verticals. The company operates more than 2,500 events for athletes ages 7-18 across 40+ states.

Lynn Boggs, Co-Founder and CEO, University Fancards said, "Families face many challenges with payments for travel, registration fees, event costs, and other items. We're excited about the opportunity to team with 3STEP to provide these families and participants a seamless payment solution that will support their youth activities and travel."

University Fancards is the nation's leading provider of college-branded gift and reloadable prepaid cards. Fancards has partnered with more than 25 of the nation's top universities as the official prepaid card provider, including the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Southern Cal, and has cards in over 25,000 retail locations across the country.

About 3STEP Sports

3STEP Sports is the largest youth sport ecosystem in the nation. 3STEP is designed to perfect every aspect of the athlete funnel, including nationally leading events, club programs, media, apparel, recruiting and more. The 3STEP team spans 40+ states and currently serves more than 2.5 million athletes across seven sports. Simply put, We Run Sports. To learn more about 3STEP visit www.threestep.com or @3STEPSports on all social media platforms.

About Fancards

Fancards is the nation's leading provider of collegiately licensed prepaid products, and creates new ways for fans to pay with team pride through a fintech-focused approach with more than 25 partner universities to choose from. Fancards collegiate partnerships include premier brands such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and more. For more information, please visit www.myFancard.com , follow us onFacebook, Twitter , Instagram , or LinkedIn.

