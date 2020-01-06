University Games Launches 35th Anniversary Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Games announced today that 2020 will be a year of celebration for the San Francisco-based company filled with monthly events, parties and announcements.

At the official launch event at University Games' corporate headquarters, Bob Moog, Co-Founder and President, explained the meaning behind the new company logo: "We begin the celebration of our 35th year with the introduction of our new company logo. This logo symbolizes our unique mixing of learning and fun. The red letter 'U' stands for University and takes one back to our beginnings as a learning company in 1985. The 'G' stands for Games which represents the fun that we inject into every product we release. Together the red and the blue UG overlap creating something unique with the color purple. The merging of learning and fun is where we stand alone in offering our games and puzzles to families around the world."

"Lots of people talk about branding and logos, but no one takes it as seriously as we do," continued Moog. "Some companies focus on learning, others on fun. We do both!"

The new logo is only the start of a year of global events planned by University Games. In January, UG Studios, a livestreaming, high-octane content channel dedicated to games and puzzles, will offer a series of interviews, game shows, game reviews and game demos to game players and game buyers around the world. With correspondents in San Francisco, London and Sydney, there will be three different accents to listen to on a dedicated YouTube channel.

About University Games

Founded in 1985, University Games has developed over 500 games, puzzles, and children's learning and activity sets. The company philosophy has always been to offer products that encourage fun, creativity, and imagination for kids, families and adults. The company offers a wide array of products under the University Games®, Briarpatch®, BePuzzled®, Great Explorations® and Front Porch Classics® brands. University Games is the exclusive North American distributor of Megableu® USA products.

Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com

For press inquiries, please contact Craig Hendrickson (craigh@ugames.com; 415-934-3711).

SOURCE University Games

Related Links

https://www.universitygames.com

