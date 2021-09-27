University Health Network (UHN) Selects Kailo Medical's SonoReview

Quality Improvement via Automated Structured Reporting

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kailo Medical, a leader in medical imaging workflow solutions, today announced that the University Health Network (UHN), a group of Ontario hospitals including Toronto General, Princess Margaret, Toronto Western and Toronto Rehab, renowned for discovery, education and patient care, will be implementing their structured reporting solution. The implementation of Kailo's web-based solution will facilitate, streamline and standardize UHN's medical imaging reporting.

"SonoReview's structured reporting templates are far more than just headings on a page. The software responds to the data that's being input and acts accordingly. This includes prompting further user input, highlighting abnormal values, determining follow up recommendations, tracking changes over time and many other business intelligence options," says Leon Goonaratne, Senior Director of Information Technology at UHN. "This integration will enable UHN to easily adapt our diagnostic imaging templates to meet changing guidelines and scanning protocols."

UHN is deploying SonoReview, Kailo Medical's flagship structured reporting product. Doing so will facilitate new learners in UHN's residency program, ensure their referring physicians receive the required content in their reports, as well as support evidence-based reporting and follow-up recommendations. In addition, UHN can leverage the data captured within SonoReview Web to further facilitate data mining and research.

Features and benefits of SonoReview Web include:

Automated transfer of measurement data, resulting in improved accuracy.

Customized worksheets and report templates.

Tracking changes over time for things like liver lesions, thyroid nodules or obstetric history.

Web-based rendering of worksheets and reports for easy deployment through large institutions.

UHN conducted a thorough due diligence process and selected Kailo Medical's solution for its ability to easily integrate within their existing infrastructure and the company's track record for collaborative implementation and excellent support. "Given UHN's status as a leading healthcare, academic, and research organization, we are excited to provide them with our newest release of SonoReview, a web-based version that will integrate directly into UHN's Radiology Information System (RIS)." says Jessica Wilson, Kailo Medical's VP of North America. For more information on SonoReview, visit kailomedical.com.

About Kailo Medical: Kailo Medical was founded in 2011 by Robert Newman and Bernard Duscher in Melbourne, Australia. The company strives to facilitate paperless workflow in all aspects of medical imaging to improve overall patient care. The company has had rapid growth with software deployed in both public and private sectors across multiple countries. The Kailo SonoReview product is a touch screen terminal that allows radiology, cardiology and point of care to generate modern, electronic and clinically assisted worksheets and reports. SonoReview is vendor neutral, integrating seamlessly with various EMRs, VNAs, RIS' and PACS. Kailo Medical has offices in Melbourne, Australia and Calgary, Canada. To view Kailo Medical's latest news announcements, please visit www.kailomedical.com

About University Health Network (UHN): University Health Network consists of Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at University Health Network has made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. Please visit www.uhn.ca.

SOURCE Kailo Medical