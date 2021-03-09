University Health Teams With Vari To Build Out New San Antonio Office Space

After purchasing two properties with more than 80,000 SF each in late 2020, University Health and Vari got started on designing a safe, connected campus. The first phase was to design a custom floorplan with 488 workstations in the first building that could be installed in weeks. University Health Chief Operating Officer Ed Banos says configuration, speed and flexibility were critical to the project's success.

"What we like about the flexibility of the spaces is that we know some of our departments are going to grow. We're a growing organization. I think that's what we like about the furniture as well. We don't need to bring in movers and people to put it together," Banos said.

Designed for Privacy, Safety and Collaboration

This will be the first time many nonclinical employees with the renowned San Antonio healthcare system are united under one roof. The new campus is designed to foster collaboration across different teams – teams which had previously worked in multiple office locations across the city.

While the new campus is designed to encourage collaboration, the space also needed to account for the level of privacy needed in the healthcare industry. Rows of Vari movable walls created offices which provide privacy and help employees stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

University Health is expanding quickly. The healthcare system needed flexible workspace solutions to adapt to the ever-changing needs of healthcare providers and accommodate future growth.

"This was the largest commercial real estate transaction of the year in the San Antonio area, so we needed a highly customized plan for University Health," said Kevin Wierenga, senior vice president of sales at Vari. "We needed to make the space as functional and welcoming as possible – and to do so quickly. Our team designed the space to meet the privacy standards of the healthcare industry and created a truly one-of-a-kind open and flexible workspace for University Health."

As employees begin moving into Phase I of their new Vari-designed office spaces, work is already underway for the second building – an agile design for the technology team.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

