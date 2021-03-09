University Healthcare System Selects Patient Engagement Technology for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle today announced that the USA Health has selected its technology platform to increase patient engagement for vaccine distribution.

USA Health is the most comprehensive healthcare organization on the Alabama Gulf Coast and has mobilized a massive effort to deliver vaccines to eligible people throughout the region at the Mobile Civic Center.

The goal of the program is to ensure that patients know how to schedule both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and can report any adverse events they may experience. USA Health partnered with Twistle to automate patient communications and alert the care team via a dashboard indicator if a patient reports an issue that requires intervention.

"Our COVID-19 vaccination initiative involves several systems including our EHR and patient portal, and Twistle is helping us track patients who want the vaccine, direct them to our scheduling tool, confirm they've received both doses, and monitor adverse events," said Steve Travers, PhD, MBA, MS, PMP, CHCIO, Chief Information Officer, USA Health. "We are dedicated to making sure our community is safely vaccinated and automating our patient communication will help us do that much more quickly."

"We have all seen how complicated vaccine administration can be for many health systems and municipalities across the United States," said Twistle CEO Kulmeet Singh. "USA Health is proactively putting technology solutions in place so they are positioned to move quickly as more vaccine supply becomes available, and that's very exciting."

About USA Health

Beginning with the founding of the USA College of Medicine in 1973, USA Health stands as the only academic medical center along the upper Gulf Coast. It provides excellent healthcare to the region's diverse population at USA Health University Hospital and the renowned USA Health Children's & Women's hospital. Continuous research and technological advancements keep USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute at the forefront of cancer treatment and outcomes. The health system employs 3,900 clinical and nonclinical staff members, including some 180 academic physicians who serve dual roles treating patients and teaching the next generation of medical doctors.

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

