University Hospitals And Technion - Israel Institute Of Technology Announce New Education Affiliation

HAIFA, Israel and CLEVELAND, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH) announced today a new strategic affiliation with the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology (the Technion) focused on medical education and training.

As part of its mission, "To Heal. To Teach. To Discover.", UH is committed to educating and training the next generation of physicians. Through this new affiliation with the Technion, both organizations seek to expand scholarly ties, facilitate academic cooperation and increase educational opportunities. The affiliation will enrich the educational environment and expand international and inter-cultural collaborations.

Founded in 1912, the Technion is the oldest university in Israel and one of the most highly ranked universities in science and technology in the world. It is recognized for the academic excellence of its faculty members, including three Nobel Laureates, and talented students, as well as for its outstanding research environment.

This new affiliation will provide fourth-year medical students at the Technion opportunities to obtain exceptional medical training experiences at UH and provide faculty members at both institutions opportunities for collaborative research and education. These engagements may expand to residencies and fellowships in the future.

"I am thrilled by this new affiliation with one of the leading academic medical centers in the world," said Mukesh K. Jain, MD, Chief Academic Officer of UH Cleveland Medical Center. "This will impact medical training of the next generation of physician leaders and open up new avenues for academic collaboration."

"UH is committed to becoming a next-generation health system that engages in strategic affiliations across the nation and globe," said Daniel I. Simon, MD, President of UH Medical Centers. "This new engagement, the recent announcement of an affiliation with the University of Oxford, and others to follow are major steps in achieving this goal."

