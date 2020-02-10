University Hospitals In Cleveland Announces Changes To Leadership Structure For Improved System Collaboration And Innovation

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH) CEO Thomas F. Zenty III and UH President Cliff Megerian, MD, have announced two adjustments to the leadership organizational structure in the UH system to better align reporting relationships for improved collaboration across the system and innovation.

Under the new model, Eric Beck, DO, was named the Chief Operating Officer responsible for East and West region community hospitals. Dr. Beck also will be responsible for the UH Physician Network, Ambulatory Services, Accountable Care Organization, Chief Quality Officer, Chief Nursing Officer, Home Care and Ventures. Dr. Beck is currently President of UH Ventures, the system's innovation arm.

Prior to UH, Dr. Beck served as President and CEO for the University of North Texas Health clinical enterprise. Previously, he was a senior executive with Envision Healthcare.

Daniel Simon, MD, was named Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Simon, who is currently President of UH Medical Centers, will lead all UH institutes and clinical departments, and be responsible for shaping a new approach to UH's academic mission in a changing and challenging environment for academic medical centers nationally.

Dr. Simon has served previously as President of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, and Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Prior to joining UH, Dr. Simon held a series of progressive clinical and academic appointments at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

"Dr. Beck's selection was based on his demonstrated strategic, leadership and administrative skills, ability to build strong teams and embrace of innovation," said Mr. Zenty. "Since his recruitment in 2018 to serve as President of UH Ventures, he has spearheaded system growth through new business endeavors and expansion of existing programs, such as UH Specialty Pharmacy."

"Dr. Simon has renown and respect that extend well beyond the halls of UH, and there is no one better to lead in these critical areas," said Dr. Megerian. "He and Dr. Beck will collaborate closely to advance our care delivery model across the system."

"It is because we have a strong leadership team and outstanding bench strength that we are able to make these adjustments and be forward-looking in our strategies," said Dr. Megerian.

Dr. Megerian was named President and incoming CEO of the UH system in December 2019. Mr. Zenty announced he will retire in January 2021.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals - part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees.

Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion is UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future, and the organization's unwavering mission is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org .

