University Hospitals Is First in Cleveland To Offer GT Medical Technologies' New Targeted Therapy for Brain Tumors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center neurosurgeon is among the first in the region to begin offering GammaTile® Therapy, a new approach to treating brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that is designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue. University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center is the first to offer this to patients with brain tumors in Cleveland.

"GammaTile has the potential to allow patients to have their radiation and surgery simultaneously, allowing patients to get back to their families and their lives several months earlier than with other methods," said Dr. Sloan, the Director of the Brain Tumor Program.

Over 400,000 patients are living with a brain tumor in the U.S. each year. The previous standard of care for patients with operable brain tumors is the surgical removal of the tumor followed by adjuvant therapy, including radiation and chemotherapy. Traditional radiation is delivered in as many as 30 treatments extending over a period of several weeks. This causes a substantial burden of treatment for patients and their caregivers alike as well as a delay in patients' return to a normal routine.

GammaTile Therapy, which is surgically targeted, is different. The postage-stamp-sized GammaTile, which is embedded with small radiation sources, is implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery. The radiation immediately begins targeting tumor cells. Patients receive treatment as they go about their daily lives, and without the burdens of traditional fractionated radiation. Additionally, GammaTile is a highly targeted therapy. While a therapeutic dose is delivered to the area most likely to have a recurrence, healthy tissue is spared. As a result, most patients avoid losing their hair as a result of treatment. Once the treatment has been delivered, the tile - a soft fibrous material - is naturally resorbed by the body.

Importantly, GammaTile Therapy is shown to improve local tumor control, which can extend a patient's life. GammaTile was FDA-cleared in 2019 for recurrent brain tumors, including recurrent high-grade gliomas, glioblastomas, meningiomas, and brain metastases. In 2020, the FDA expanded that indication to include newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors. This therapy is available at top brain tumor centers across the U.S.

"We are excited to offer this cutting-edge treatment," said Bryan Bonder, UH Medical Neuro-Oncologist. "Fewer trips to the clinic and faster recovery means a better quality of life for our patients."

"We are honored to be working with the brain tumor specialists at University Hospitals to deploy GammaTile Therapy for the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors," said Matt Likens, President and CEO of GT MedTech. "Patients deserve access to new treatments that can extend their lifespan while improving quality of life. We are excited to expand the availability of GammaTile Therapy to other leading brain tumor treatment centers across the U.S."

