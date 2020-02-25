University Hospitals Named For The Eighth Time As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- University Hospitals has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the eighth year University Hospitals has received this recognition since 2012 and is one of only five honorees in the health care providers' category. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. The award underscores an ongoing institutional commitment to lead with integrity and prioritize ethical business practices.

"The 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies award is a tribute to the integrity of our caregivers at University Hospitals," said Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of UH. "We strive to maintain high professional and ethical standards as we deliver the highest-quality care to our patients by living according to our core values: Excellence. Diversity. Integrity. Compassion. Teamwork."

UH highlighted several programs to Ethisphere to demonstrate its commitment to integrity and social responsibility. At its core, UH promotes a culture based on values and ethics. That culture is supported by a robust compliance and ethics program committed to continuous improvement. In the recent past, UH has enhanced its enterprise risk management program, improved management of relationships of interest, and increased compliance counseling services. Further, UH continues to foster a Speak-Up Culture by reinforcing the message that every caregiver in every role is empowered to make a difference.

"UH's intent to make a difference directly impacts the communities we serve," said Valda Clark Christian, UH's Chief Compliance Office. "The UH Rainbow Center for Women & Children recently partnered with an adjacent grocery to launch hands-on cooking and nutrition classes. The classes offer targeted programming for new moms, diabetics, those managing hypertension or high cholesterol and many more. The UH Otis Moss Jr. Health Center Food for Life Market and Healthy Harvest programs provide free, fresh, healthy food and dietitian consults to individuals suffering from food insecurity or dietary needs. UH also sponsors community-focused programming addressing infant mortality, job training, health screenings, as well as screening and support services for those at risk of opioid use disorders.

"UH is honored to receive Ethisphere recognition as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies," said Christian. "Such recognition is the product of a system-wide commitment to upholding our ethical standards and practicing our values daily. In times of change and challenge, those commitments and practices guide us in our quest to be the most trusted health care provider for our community."

Being an eight-time honoree underscores UH's commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices ensuring long-term value to key stakeholders including patients, caregivers and suppliers.

"Congratulations to everyone at University Hospitals for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Methodology & Scoring Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient(r), the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals - part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees. Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion is UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future, and the organization's unwavering mission is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About the Ethisphere Institute The Ethisphere(r) Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com/.

