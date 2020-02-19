University Hospitals Recruits Alejandro Rivas, MD, As The New Division Chief Of Otology/Neurotology

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH) has appointed Alejandro Rivas, M.D., to be Division Chief of Otology/Neurotology in the UH Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

He joins UH on June 1, 2020 from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where he is Director of Endoscopic Ear Surgery

Nicole Maronian, MD, Chair, UH Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, said, "Dr. Rivas is one of the foremost pioneers of endoscopic ear surgery in the world. Dr. Rivas has performed and taught endoscopic ear surgery and cochlear implant surgical approaches across the globe, including Colombia, Italy, Argentina, Japan, and Australia. This type of surgery results in less invasive procedures for patients with chronic ear disease. He is an excellent addition to our department and will allow us to deliver state of the art care across the spectrum from pediatrics through seniors."

Dr Rivas' extensive experience in cochlear implantation, treatment of single-sided deafness, congenital aural atresia, bone conduction implantation, acoustic neuromas and other skull base surgeries will further expand opportunities for patients with the most comprehensive otologic care in the region.

"His research portfolio will bring new clinical trials to UH along with CME and simulation courses with invited national and international faculty," said Dr. Maronian. "He will be joining our talented division which includes Dr. Sarah Mowry, Dr. Cliff Megerian, Lindsey Means, CNP, Era Fedak CNP, and Gail Murray PhD Aud. Dr. Nauman Manzoor, will be returning to NE Ohio, also from Vanderbilt University, to further expand our neurotology team."

His research endeavors in endoscopic ear surgery and hearing loss target the use of less invasive and less morbid management options in order to improve auditory outcomes for hearing-impaired patients. On this subject he has contributed more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters; and has edited several books.

Dr. Rivas is a Fellow of the American Neurotology Society, American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, and Triological Society. He also serves as a reviewer for a number of academic journals and is the general secretary of the Iberoamerican Cochlear Implant Group (GICCA). He is also a board member of the International Working Group on Endoscopic Ear Surgery (IWGEES).

Most recently, Dr. Rivas received the Honor Award in 2018 for distinguished service from the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery Foundation and in July 2020 he will be inducted as member of the Collegium Oto-Rhino-Laryngologicum Amicitiae Sacrum, one of the highest honors in Otolaryngology.

He earned his medical degree from the Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, School of Medicine in his hometown of Bogotá, Colombia. He completed a research fellowship and his residency in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery at John Hopkins University in Maryland, and subsequently finished an ACGME accredited Neurotology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

