University Instructors Acquires PrepForward to Help Teachers Prepare for the Classroom

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Instructors LLC (UI), a Public Consulting Group (PCG) Company and leading provider of K-12 learning, training, and staffing services, today announced it has purchased PrepForward, a Boston-based company specializing in comprehensive, online K-12 teacher certification prep and professional development. The acquisition aligns with UI's commitment to helping both educators and districts overcome obstacles that exacerbate the teacher shortage crisis across the country.

PrepForward was founded by Mary Stephens in 2007 to help teachers develop a deep understanding of fundamentals to succeed on their exams, prepare for the classroom, and excel in their careers. PrepForward's programs are used by school districts, universities, departments of education, and alternative teacher prep programs across the country. Mary Stephens will join UI and help expand offerings to support teachers at all stages of their careers.

Commenting on the opportunity, Stephens said, "To increase student achievement, PrepForward has been focused on ensuring a diverse teacher workforce with the necessary knowledge and skills to be effective, confident leaders. With UI's experience, expertise, and resources, we can extend our offerings to prepare teachers for success. I am excited to join this passionate team, so we can accelerate our growth and deliver engaging, innovative solutions that help qualified teachers get into and stay in the classroom."

Jim Popp, President of UI and PCG manager, said, "Mary shares our commitment to helping solve the teacher shortage crisis and improve diversity within the teaching profession. With degrees in Computer Science from MIT, and her 20 years in the education sector, Mary brings a valuable perspective and great capabilities to both UI and PCG. Together, leveraging our EdForceTM and recently-acquired TeachersConnect offerings, alongside PCG's extensive network of resources and partners, we will continue to expand teacher supports, accelerate pathways to licensure, and facilitate employment opportunities for educators."

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About University Instructors

University Instructors LLC (UI), a Public Consulting Group Company, has more than 25 years of experience providing schools and districts with evidence-based, effective instructional programs as well as the resources necessary for staff development, intervention initiatives, program implementation, supplemental instruction, and extended day and summer camp programs. UI's mission is to help students develop the skills, attitudes, and vision to accomplish their dreams and aspirations. In support of this mission, UI helps school districts build dynamic educator pipelines to ensure all students have great teachers. Visit http://ui.pcgus.com/ to learn more.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with education, health, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers human capital services, consulting, and technology solutions that help schools, school districts, and state education agencies to promote student success, improve programs and processes, and optimize financial resources. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com/education.

About PrepForward

PrepForward's suite of comprehensive, online courses support K-12 teachers at all stages of their career. Our innovative teacher preparation solutions are used by leading educational institutions across the country, including MA DESE, Teach for America, universities, and school districts. Prospective teachers preparing for certification and existing teachers seeking professional development use PrepForward's programs to develop a deep understanding of the concepts and skills they need to pass their exams and be successful in the classroom. For more information, visit www.prepforward.com.

