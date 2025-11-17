University Instructors Names Dr. James Lane as CEO

Renowned Educator to Lead National K-12 Support Provider

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University Instructors (UI), a leading provider of tutoring and instructional support to K-12 schools across the country, today announced that it has appointed Dr. James Lane as CEO. UI founder and outgoing CEO Jim Popp will continue to provide leadership to the company as a member of the board.

Dr. Lane, currently an Advisor to the UI Board, was most recently Managing Director of K-16 at ETS and, before that, CEO of PDK International. He held the positions of Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education, after serving as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Education. Before his time in federal service, Dr. Lane was appointed by the Governor of Virginia to be the state's 25th Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 2017, he was named Virginia Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Lane is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, and the University of Virginia.

"As a Board member, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact this organization can have on student success," said Dr. Lane. "Stepping into this role, I'm inspired to build on UI's mission of ensuring every classroom has a qualified, effective educator or tutor. I also want to thank Jim Popp—someone I've had the privilege of knowing for years—for his leadership and the strong foundation he's built. Many members of the UI team are fellow education leaders I've served alongside as a superintendent, and I couldn't be more excited to partner with them again to support schools and districts nationwide and address the educator shortage with innovative, practical solutions that truly make a difference for kids."

Mr. Popp founded UI in 1994 with a mission to help students develop the skills, attitudes, and vision to accomplish their dreams and aspirations, and later expanded the mission to include building dynamic educator pipelines to ensure all students have great teachers.

"James will continue our focus and bring a new level of experience, innovation, and partnership to school districts and state educational departments throughout the United States," said Mr. Popp. "He has known of our work for over 15 years and respects our culture, clients, and way of business. As a mission-led organization, we have a passionate and dedicated team that has embraced James and is motivated to continue to grow and evolve. James is exactly who we need to lead UI and navigate the ongoing changes in K-12."

About University Instructors

University Instructors (UI) provides instructional staffing and academic support to K–12 school districts across the country. Founded in 1994, UI has grown from a local tutoring initiative into a national partner delivering over one million hours of instruction annually. UI works alongside districts to fill certified teaching vacancies, support targeted tutoring programs, and build sustainable pipelines for future educators. With a consistently high fill rate, a low instructor turnover rate, and partnerships in over 30 states, UI is committed to helping every student access the high-quality instruction they deserve. For more information, please visit https://universityinstructors.com/ .

