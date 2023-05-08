University Lab Partners Announces 3rd Annual Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition to Accelerate Life Science Start-Ups

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) announces the 3rd annual launch of Pitch. Launch. Grow, a pitch competition for life science startups. Applicants have the opportunity to apply for 2 tracks, life science and medical technologies. The life science track includes companies developing technology in the fields of drug discovery, pharmaceuticals, and therapeutics. The medical technologies track includes companies developing medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health innovations.

Milad Riazifar, PhD, CEO/Co-Founder of Entelexo Biotherapeutics, pitching at Pitch. Launch. Grow. 2022.

One (1) winner from each track will receive priority admission and/or renewal to ULP, 1-year sponsored lab space at ULP, and a $10,000 cash prize. Applications open May 8, 2023, until June 5, 2023.

Start-ups can refine their pitches while attending the 4-part development series focused on the fundamentals of creating a life science company. Finalists will be selected by a panel of startup experts including early-stage industry strategic partners and investors. The finalists will pitch live at the Demo Day on August 23rd, 2023, in Irvine, CA where the winners will be announced.

"Pitch. Launch. Grow., had a large impact on Syntr Health Technologies' ability to expand our team and our facility space. With winning the 1-year lab bench, we were able to double our team size and expand our research capabilities throughout the year. We are grateful for the opportunity, and we recommend it to any early-stage startup," said Ahmed Zobi, CEO of Syntr Health Technologies, winner of Pitch. Launch. Grow. 2021.

"Sunstone Management, through the Sunstone Community Fund, is proud to work with University Lab Partners," said John Keisler, CEO of Sunstone Management. "The Pitch. Launch. Grow. competition aligns with our mission to inspire and support a more diverse and inclusive generation of entrepreneurs."

Pitch. Launch. Grow. 2023 is presented in partnership with Sunstone Community Fund, Insperity, HATCHspaces, NexCore Group, Snell & Wilmer, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Xinetix, and Suncoast Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-2023

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community.

