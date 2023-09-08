University Lab Partners announces CytoRecovery and Vena Vitals as the winners of Orange County's 2023 Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners announces CytoRecovery and Vena Vitals as the winners of the 3rd annual Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition. CytoRecovery and Vena Vitals will each be awarded a 1-year sponsored lab bench at University Lab Partners, the premier wet lab incubator in Irvine, California. In addition, they will each receive a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by Sunstone Management through the Sunstone Community Fund. ULP's life science startups benefit from professional mentoring and consulting with Experts-in-Residence, networking events, and unique access to technical core facilities. Since 2019, ULP has incubated a total 57 companies with over $282M raised and successfully graduated 6 startups.

Vena Vital wins the MedTech Track for Pitch. Launch. Grow. 2023. From left to right: Michelle Khine, Eng Lim, Sophia Lin, Markus Allemann, Ray Liu, Justin Hight, Akhil Chaudhari, Abby Cabush, and Josh Kim.
This year, the competition received over 50 applications competing in 2 tracks (life science and medical technology). The 2023 Pitch. Launch. Grow. winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges from Johnson & Johnson, Allergan Aesthetics, Amgen Ventures, Hoag Hospital, Insperity, Snell & Wilmer, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, GSB Health Managment Solutions, Suncoast Ventures, and Xinetix.

"The heart of Sunstone comes from the drive to build good businesses for a brighter future," said John Keisler, Sunstone Management's CEO. "We are pleased to support the next generation of entrepreneurs through events like University Lab Partners' Pitch. Launch. Grow. startup competition."

"CytoRecovery is incredibly excited and honored to have won the Pitch. Launch. Grow.'s life sciences track. The judges' enthusiasm for our cell enrichment and recovery technology validates that we are developing a highly useful tool that can advance life science research and personalized medicine. We look forward to our residency at ULP and connections in the Southern California area which will be instrumental in fostering collaboration, advancing our technology development, and expanding our sales funnel," said Alex Hyler, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of CytoRecovery.

Ray Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder expresses, "We are thrilled to win this year's Pitch. Launch. Grow. competition. The judges' confidence in our company provides important additional validation of our work to develop a true non-invasive continuous blood pressure monitor with clinical-grade accuracy. We look forward to further leveraging the advanced facilities and unparalleled ecosystem at ULP to accelerate our technology and upcoming market launch."

Pitch. Launch. Grow. is generously sponsored by Sunstone Management, Biocom California, Insperity, HATCHspaces, NexCore Group, Snell & Wilmer, Suncoast Ventures, and Xinetix. For more information, please visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-demo-day-2023

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community.

