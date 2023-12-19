University Lab Partners Celebrates 4 Years of Supporting Life Science Innovation and STEM Education

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP), a leading nonprofit wet lab incubator based in Orange County, California dedicated to accelerating life science innovation and advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education is proud to celebrate its 4-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2019, ULP has played a pivotal role in providing necessary wet lab facilities and infrastructure for life science startups to launch and grow in Orange County. ULP is shaping the future of the life sciences industry while making significant contributions to STEM education in the region.

University Lab Partners (ULP) educational initiatives ignite excitement for STEM careers, nurturing the talents of the next generation of life science leaders and playing a pivotal role in developing essential pipelines for the future workforce.
University Lab Partners vibrant life science-focused co-working community serves as a hub for collaboration, providing valuable resources such as professional mentoring, consulting, and curated networking opportunities for entrepreneurs in Orange County, CA.
The organization's commitment to excellence and innovation has been a driving force behind its success. ULP provides state-of-the-art shared laboratory facilities, highly-equipped with $3M+ of scientific equipment and services. ULP has incubated 64 companies, who have raised $535M+ and created 448 jobs. Notably, eight companies have successfully graduated out of the incubator, contributing to the prosperity of the local economy.

In the vibrant and collaborative life science-focused coworking community, ULP Residents thrive with access to professional mentoring and consulting from Experts-in-Residence, entrepreneurial support and education, and curated networking opportunities with investors and large strategic partners.

ULP recognizes the need in the region to develop the next generation of STEM talent to support the regional economic growth. ULP's STEM educational programs and workforce development initiatives for high school, undergraduate students, and working professionals was launched in 2021. These educational programs have inspired and equipped 2,000+ Orange County students to pursue STEM careers, contributing significantly to the development of a robust and skilled life science workforce. ULP also provides funding to employers to assist in upgrading the skills of their employees through training that leads to high-wage careers.

Karin Koch, Executive Director of ULP, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support the innovation community. Our dedicated ULP team and a wide network of supportive partners have been integral to our success these last 4 years. This anniversary, we collectively celebrate our impact as a community, but also the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to evolve into the next phase of launching the ULP Accelerator Program in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)."

The primary objective of the ULP Accelerator is to empower and accelerate scalable ventures in the life science and medical technology sectors. The program will provide tailored advisory/consulting, specialized life science focused entrepreneurial training, access to scientific infrastructure to facilitate technology commercialization, and increase early-stage capital access culminating in regional high-wage job creation for a diverse workforce.

ULP remains dedicated to its mission of fostering breakthroughs today for careers tomorrow.

About University Lab Partners:
University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. To learn more please visit www.universitylabpartners.org

