University Medical Center Opens Onsite COVID-19 Vaccination Center At Encore At Wynn Las Vegas

Initially, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center will only offer the vaccine to people 70 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.

To ensure efficiency, appointments are required by UMC and can be scheduled in advance at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling (702) 383-2619. Eligible Nevadans may need to book their appointments several weeks in advance.

To determine eligibility for the vaccine under the current state guidelines, please visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/NEVADA-COVID-19-VACCINE-PLAYBOOK-V3-BRIEF_011121.pdf.

This unique partnership was formed to increase distribution of the vaccine throughout the Las Vegas Valley at a convenient location, and to assist in the state's recovery from the pandemic.

"We offered Encore as a vaccination location to help facilitate vaccine distribution as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the Las Vegas Valley," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Our partnership with UMC began with our extensive onsite employee testing program. Based upon the success of that program with UMC, we look forward to hosting this critical step in our state's economic and health recovery."

"The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore will serve as a valuable asset to our community as we work together to protect our most vulnerable populations and eventually bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic," said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. "UMC's world-class health care team members look forward to working alongside our trusted partners at Wynn Resorts to build a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada."



The Encore location will replace UMC's existing COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UMC's Delta Point Building. All UMC vaccination appointments scheduled on or after January 18 will take place at the Encore location.

The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center is equipped to offer hundreds of vaccinations each day. Additional information is available at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine.

About Wynn Resorts COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Wynn Resorts is committed to protecting our employees, working for the health and safety of our guests, and taking care of our communities impacted by COVID-19 with relief efforts that fill financial and supply chain gaps where they matter most. The donation and volunteer strategies follow an extensive financial protection plan implemented by Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox that began with a $250 million investment that ensured all 15,000 Wynn employees in North America received their full wage during the government-mandated shutdown.

To provide relief to first responders and protection to those suffering the financial impact of the crisis, the Company procured and donated more than $3 million worth of financial aid, personal protective equipment, food and prepared meals, and essential cleaning and hygiene supplies to dozens of health care facilities and local nonprofit organizations throughout Las Vegas and Greater Boston. In May 2020, Wynn Las Vegas began providing all employees with direct access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 tests on-site at no cost; and in early 2021 will debut a custom-built state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab and mobile health app available to resort guests.

