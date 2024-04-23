University medical centers in Germany choose Sectra's radiology solution to streamline workflows and shorten lead times for patients

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed two contracts to provide the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution with two university medical centers in Germany—Universitätsklinikum Tübingen and Universitätsmedizin Göttingen. By implementing Sectra's radiology solution, the hospitals aim to improve and streamline radiology workflows with Sectra's tools for enhanced reporting efficiency, in turn speeding up diagnostics.

"When choosing a vendor, we wanted one that could provide us with a stable and fast system. We also wanted one facilitating collaboration among our radiologists. That way we can streamline our radiology workflows and in turn shorten lead times for patients as well as reduce the ever increasing workload for radiologists," says Dr. Babak Panahi, Managing Senior Physician and Head of CT and CT Intervention, Universitätsmedizin Göttingen.

Universitätsmedizin Göttingen and Universitätsklinikum Tübingen are two university medical centers located in the cities of Göttingen and Tübingen in Germany managing 300,000 and 600,000 radiology exams a year. The two separate contracts for Sectra's radiology solution were both signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year.

"Radiologists are under a lot of pressure as they are challenged to handle more images and more complex cases with less resources. Having a solution designed to streamline radiology workflows, facilitating reading and reporting of images, is therefore paramount. I am happy and excited to support Universitätsmedizin Göttingen and Universitätsklinikum Tübingen on their journey towards efficient radiology diagnostics," says Guido Bötticher, Managing Director, Sectra DACH.

The radiology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,

CEO and President Sectra AB,

46 (0) 705 23 52 27



Marie Ekström Trägårdh,

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,

46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/university-medical-centers-in-germany-choose-sectra-s-radiology-solution-to-streamline-workflows-and,c3965089

The following files are available for download: