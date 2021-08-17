University of Arizona Global Campus - Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus, a high-quality online learning institution, is pleased to announce an Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. This partnership will deliver cost-savings, improved academic support, and other benefits to current and future students. UMA employees and their immediate family members can also take advantage of the program.

Prospective students will work with a dedicated academic partnerships advisor to ensure they receive the help and guidance they need to successfully complete their program. Bachelor's-seeking students will receive a flat tuition rate of $295 per credit hour, and master's or doctoral students receive a 25% discount on published tuition, as well as a book and tech fee waiver.

UMA is a career technical school and provides students with associate degrees in the healthcare field. Through the partnership with UAGC, UMA students can receive a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree while capitalizing on their previously completed credits.

"Healthcare is an in-demand field, with a high number of open positions for skilled healthcare workers. As a responsive learning institution, UAGC aims to provide students the skills they need to meet today's job market needs," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "This academic partnership allows us to offer students at UMA a path to a four-year degree, at a cost savings, helping them get to work faster and with the skills they need to succeed."

"This partnership furthers UMA's mission to help students grow into in-demand healthcare careers," said UMA President Thomas Rametta. "Now, students can continue the education journey they started at UMA with additional support and guidance from UAGC advisors to ensure their success."

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

