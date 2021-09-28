University of Arizona Global Campus Offers Expanded Active Duty Service Member Grant at the Master's Degree Level

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus, a high-quality online learning institution, expanded its Active Duty Service Member Grant program for courses starting on or after November 23, 2021.

With this program, UAGC is a frontrunner in delivering savings on tuition and fees for service members and their spouses. The new grant program is a continuation of efforts by UAGC to support military members and their families as they pursue their higher education goals – specifically master's level degrees. The new changes will reduce tuition to $350 per credit hour at the master's level for eligible students.

"Serving your country isn't an individual contribution, it's something the whole family is impacted by," said UAGC President and CEO Paul Pastorek. "We have a long history of support for service members at UAGC, and this grant is a continuation of that support and gratitude. "

Eligible recipients include active duty service members, members of the National Guard, Reservists, and their spouses.

With dedicated military coaches, advisors, and weekly course start dates, UAGC offers personalized support and unparalleled flexibility to support veterans and their families on their educational journeys.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

