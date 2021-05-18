University of Arizona Global Campus Unveils New Education Partnership with Walgreens

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announced today an exclusive education partnership creating five full-tuition scholarships and 35% off tuition for bachelor's and master's programs for qualifying Walgreens team members nationwide and their immediate family members. The program is open to Walgreens 300,000+ team members nationwide, and selection is subject to terms and conditions.

UAGC CEO and President Paul Pastorek said, "We are pleased to welcome Walgreens to the UAGC family. We take great pride in our opportunities to support partners through the power of education."

For working adults, particularly those who may lack the time to complete their coursework in a specific location, UAGC offers an online model and class format that is flexible. Students can leverage their employer-sponsored tuition program to start or complete a degree through courses that last five or six weeks, depending on the degree level, enabling them to study at the times that work best for them.

The program is managed by Zovio Employer Services (ZES), which is part of the Zovio network. Zovio Employer Services works with more than 1,300+ companies and organizations across the country to administer higher education employee benefits. This includes full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs through the University of Arizona Global Campus.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus

