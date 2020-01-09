University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Partners with Data Skrive to Provide Extensive Game Recaps

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) and Data Skrive partnered today to enable the school to publish comprehensive game recaps mere minutes after the completion of football, men's basketball and women's basketball contests. The partnership tips off in early January as the Golden Lions begin Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the hardwood and look to make their push to the postseason.

Data Skrive

UAPB is the first school in SWAC history to leverage content automation to better serve coaches, players and fans. The partnership liberates the athletic staff, whose services are required in multiple areas simultaneously following the completion of sporting events, from having to research, write, edit and publish game summaries. School communication members can better focus on in-depth student-athlete and coach interviews, social media engagement, video creation and more. At the same time, Data Skrive publishes and pushes game recaps to media outlets within minutes — a strenuous task that previously took occupied staff members hours to accomplish.

"As we continue to increase awareness and grow the reach of the Golden Lions' brand, efficient messaging on a daily basis is essential," said Duane Lewis, Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "We are excited to partner with Data Skrive and their cutting-edge technology to help us tell game stories using the same content automation technology used by the Associated Press to produce high-quality sports news."

"Data Skrive's content automation platform enables Arkansas at Pine Bluff's hard-working employees to be in multiple places at once," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "Modest communication teams can double or triple content production without hiring additional staff or learning new pieces of software, and the content we provide always features a consistent look and feel across all sports throughout the academic year."

The UAPB partnership continues Data Skrive's trending goal of providing data automation solutions across collegiate athletics and beyond. Date Skrive also provides solutions in the athletics communications departments of Michigan, North Carolina A&T and UC Davis, among others.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. The Seattle-based company generates additional media-rich content for the Associated Press, college athletic departments, minor league baseball clubs and more. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

About the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is a public comprehensive HBCU 1890 Land-Grant Institution. The University embraces its land-grant mission of providing cutting edge research, teaching, outreach, and service programs that respond to the social and economic needs of the state and region. Its mission is to promote and sustain excellent academic programs that integrate quality instruction, research, and student learning experiences responsive to the needs of a racially, culturally, and economically diverse student population. For more information, please visit http://www.uapb.edu .

