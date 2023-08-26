University of Arkansas E. coli Outbreak Investigated by The Lange Law Firm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authorities are racing to determine the source of an E. coli outbreak in which nearly 100 University of Arkansas students and staff may have contracted E. coli. Four people have been hospitalized. At least one of those hospitalized has acute kidney failure.

E. coli infections can cause a type of acute kidney failure called Hemolytic uremic syndrome or "HUS". HUS is a severe, life-threatening condition that results in an abnormal destruction of red blood cells and can lead to kidney failure. It occurs in about 10% of those who become infected with O157: H7 or any other Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Health are trying to identify the source of the University of Arkansas Ecoli outbreak, which they believe started more than a week ago. Students at the University of Arkansas moved into dorms just last week and returned to class Monday.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are served is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see E. coli. Food that is contaminated with E. coli may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants and cafeterias who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said E. coli food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange.

