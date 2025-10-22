University of Bridgeport's Master of Science in Human Nutrition Program Earns Eight-Year Accreditation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is proud to announce that the Master of Science in Human Nutrition program has earned its eight-year reaccreditation from the Accreditation Council for Professional Nutrition Education (ACNPE). This recognition highlights UB's commitment to academic excellence, professional standards, and preparing graduates for careers delivering advanced nutrition care safely and effectively.

The eight-year accreditation confirms that UB's MS in Human Nutrition program meets all required competencies, and graduates of the program possess the knowledge and skills to provide evidence-based personalized nutrition care. Accreditation also ensures that the program fulfills all eligibility requirements for the Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) credential, an industry benchmark for advanced nutrition professionals, offered by the Board of Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS).

"Our reaccreditation speaks to the quality of our program and the expertise of our faculty," shared Linda Fleming, director of UB's MS in Human Nutrition program. "This recognition affirms that our students are well-prepared to excel in the nutrition field and make meaningful contributions to the health and well-being of individuals and communities."

UB's MS in Human Nutrition program blends scientific foundations with practical application, preparing graduates to assess, design, and deliver comprehensive nutrition care. Students engage in coursework across biochemistry, clinical nutrition, and functional medicine, along with hands-on training that prepares them for leadership roles in clinical practice, research, education, and the wellness industry.

The accreditation underscores UB's dedication to developing the next generation of nutrition professionals who will strengthen public health through evidence-based approaches to nutrition and wellness.

