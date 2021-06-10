University of Central Florida Hosts and Competes in North America Collegiate Programming Contest, This August

The ICPC is the oldest – and is widely regarded as the most prestigious – collegiate programming contest in the world. Participating universities assemble three-member teams of students who train rigorously and then compete by solving real-world computer programming challenges. More than 60,000 teams from over 100 countries compete each year in regional contests. Students' experiences in such a prestigious contest help prepare them for success in a high-demand field: there are more than 213,000 computer programming jobs nationally, with a median salary of $89,190, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Earlier this year, the UCF team won its divisional competition to advance to the North America Championship. The team members – all from Orlando – are: senior Sharon Barak and sophomore Daniel West, both computer science majors, and junior Seba Villalobos, who is majoring in mathematics and computer engineering.

"This is the culmination of more than a year of hard work and dedication on the part of our team and their trainers," said Ali Orooji, associate professor of computer science and the UCF team's faculty advisor "Their reward will be the opportunity to compete against, learn from and network with some of the best student programmers in North America."

UCF and 37 other teams from the U.S. and Canada will compete in the North America Championship. Twelve teams are expected to advance to the World Finals next spring.

UCF will also host the ICPC North America Programming Camp prior to the championship, marking the first time the competition and camp have been combined. Beginning Aug. 8, the camp will offer student competitors an opportunity to work through simulated World-Finals-level competitions; access trainers with extensive experience in competitive programming; and experience professional networking opportunities.

UCF Board of Trustees Chair Beverly Seay has long been involved with the ICPC, and was instrumental in bringing the North America competition and training camp to UCF.

