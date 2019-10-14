University of Chicago and UN-Habitat to Host Global Symposium on Sustainable Cities and Neighborhoods

The Global Symposium on Sustainable Cities and Neighborhoods will bring together city leaders, community organizations, academic research institutions, and technology experts from around the world to explore local approaches to urban development, particularly at the intersection of climate change mitigation and poverty alleviation.

By 2050, over 215 million people living in urban poverty in developing countries will be affected by climate change—nearly eight times the number today, according to a recent C40 report. Symposium attendees will discuss building a common scientific framework for advancing and understanding progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Symposium is part of Urban October at the University of Chicago, a month-long initiative in collaboration with UN-Habitat and members of the UChicago Urban Network, research institutes, policy labs, centers, and academic units at the University of Chicago focused on pioneering urban science and practice.

"This is a special moment when cities and neighborhoods are leading the way towards a more equitable, sustainable future for our globe," said Luis Bettencourt, Inaugural Director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation at UChicago. "This symposium will convene leaders from around the globe to combine the power of community organization, government, science and technology to form a new network dedicated to fast and innovative sustainable development solutions in cities and neighborhoods, including localizing the Sustainable Development Goals."

"Global partnership is the key to fighting poverty and bringing health, education and peace to all corners of the world," said Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). "That's why UN-Habitat is supporting the University of Chicago in this important collaboration to ensure that we all move forward together – and no communities are left behind."

SOURCE University of Chicago