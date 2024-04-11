University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative Launches My Money Journal, a Tool to Help Children Begin Their Financial Journey

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative proudly launches My Money Journal, a journal that helps children begin their own financial journey. A financial education foundation is laid early in a child's life, when they begin forming healthy habits that contribute to financial success. My Money Journal empowers children to consider their own and others' financial attitudes, values and beliefs and helps them practice executive functioning skills. This tool is designed to be used at home by children (Grades K-6) with occasional input from family and friends.

"My Money Journal not only helps children better understand their own beliefs, behaviors and attitudes about money but it also provides children with the opportunity to increase their own financial knowledge."

"It's crucial that financial education begins at a young age, particularly with respect to fostering positive financial behaviors and attitudes," said Rebecca Maxcy, Director of the UChicago Financial Education Initiative, "My Money Journal not only helps children better understand their own beliefs, behaviors and attitudes about money but it also provides children with the opportunity to increase their own financial knowledge."

Backed by the latest research in financial behavior and education, the journal includes 128 full-color, uniquely designed pages. Activities include conversation starters, games, prompts, and surveys, as well as opportunities to engage with financial information. My Money Journal went through an extensive field-testing process across the United States.

My Money Journal received high praise from parents and children, "The best thing about My Money Journal was that it introduced financial topics that might not have come up otherwise." Another field tester simply stated, "It was the best thing ever!!!"

My Money Journal is available now. For more information or to purchase My Money Journal for your child, visit https://financialeducation.uchicago.edu/mymoneyjournal . For more information on the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative and its solutions, visit financialeducation.uchicago.edu .

