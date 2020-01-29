University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy premieres Not Another Politics Podcast

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do contentious primaries have an effect on general election results? How does bigotry permeate public policy? What are the true forces driving polarization today?

Not Another Politics Podcast delves into these questions and more in its first season -- not through opinion and anecdotes, but rigorous scholarship, massive data sets, and a deep understanding of what has actually happened. The show, which debuts today, is hosted by three scholars from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy who explore what the most important political research really tells us about the issues that are so often fiercely debated – and often times obscured or misunderstood – within our government and our broader society.

Each episode features a guest scholar from around the world who will discuss their research with an eye toward the implications for politics today, with hosts Professor William Howell, one of the world's preeminent presidential scholars, and associate professors Wioletta Dziuda, who currently studies legislative bargaining, and Anthony Fowler, whose emphasis is on elections and representation.

Not Another Politics Podcast can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episode one, which is available now, examines research into the effects of party primary fights on who wins general elections. It's a question many are asking as the Democratic president primary heats up ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

"The hope is that listeners who are keenly interested in politics will find Not Another Politics Podcast to be a valuable dialogue that cuts through the noise and dives into what we really know about the topics that drive our news cycle. This is a vehicle for serious people to examine the political topics that matter most in today's contentious atmosphere," Howell said.

The three Harris Public Policy scholars who host Not Another Politics Podcast are:

William Howell is the Sydney Stein Professor in American Politics at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and a professor in the Department of Political Science and the College, and the academic director of the Center for Effective Government at Harris . He has written widely on separation-of-powers issues and American political institutions, especially the presidency. Howell is the author, most recently, of Relic: How Our Constitution Undermines Effective Government—and Why We Need a More Powerful Presidency (Basic Books, 2016). A new book will be released this year.

SOURCE The University of Chicago

