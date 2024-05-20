University of Chicago Invites the Public "Inside the Lab"
May 20, 2024, 14:01 ET
CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University labs around the world are catalysts for breakthrough discoveries that improve humanity, but their work can be shrouded in mystery. Inside the Lab, a new video and Q&A series from the University of Chicago, pulls back the curtain for a rare, behind-the-scenes look at some of the world's most innovative labs, helping to advance public understanding of discoveries that are shaping fields of study and tackling the most complex problems of our time.
Share this article