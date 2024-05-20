University of Chicago Invites the Public "Inside the Lab"

Inside the Lab takes viewers to greenhouses, advanced biochemistry labs, public schools, museums, and more, to show how researchers are working to change the world. At a time when the work of science is often in question – even though scientists remain among the most trusted figures in our society – Inside the Lab shows how pioneering research becomes a reality.

Launched May 14, Inside the Lab highlights a diverse range of UChicago's labs, starting with:

The He Lab (plus transcript) — Biochemist Chuan He , PhD, uses greenhouse research to study gene expression and develop ways of growing more food. He's lab published a groundbreaking study in 2021 showing that by inserting a gene that affects RNA modification into rice, the plants grew 50% more rice in the field, with better resistance to drought. He is now the director of the Pritzker Plant Biology Center, a new space funded by a $10 million gift from the Margot and Tom Pritzker Foundation. The center will expand his RNA modification work and the research of other scientists searching for innovative ways to promote plant growth and resilience and increase crop yield.

The ISAC Conservation Lab — The Conservation Laboratory at the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures works with ancient artifacts that hold clues to some of the world's oldest civilizations. These archaeological items from West Asia and North Africa , some buried for thousands of years, often have been damaged by human conflicts, insects, or water, and may be in pieces or disintegrated when excavated. Armed with tiny brushes and large microscopes, the conservators in the lab use their in-depth knowledge of art history, materials science and chemistry, as well as steady hands and extreme patience, to prevent further deterioration and help provide insights into ancient cultures.

We invite you to use the videos and Q&As in your news content, as well as the B-roll contained in this Box folder.

