University of Chicago Medicine Deploys DaVita Data Sharing Technology to Help Patients on Its Kidney Transplant Waitlist

CHICAGO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, and the University of Chicago Medicine today announced the successful implementation of the Transplant Waitlist Support Program, which was created to help keep waitlisted patients transplant-ready by proactively and electronically exchanging patient information between DaVita and the transplant center.

"We were able to customize DaVita's program to fit our center and help us deliver an even better experience for our patients," said Yolanda Becker, M.D., professor of surgery and director of kidney and pancreas transplantation at the University of Chicago Medicine. "Helping our shared patients by keeping their information secure and current ensures they will be ready and reachable when a kidney becomes available."

Outdated information can cause a patient to be passed over on the waitlist when a transplant opportunity arises. If a patient forgets to share their updated contact information, for example, it can result in missing a kidney transplant opportunity because they can't be reached. Transplant centers usually rely on phone and fax communications to collect and update patient information, which can be time consuming and inefficient. With steadily growing waitlists to manage, this process has become even more challenging.

"DaVita and UChicago Medicine both want to improve patients' chance for success on their transplant journey," said Allen Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "Since we see our patients frequently, we have the data transplant centers need for our shared patients on the waitlist, and it benefits everyone now that we can proactively and efficiently exchange information."

The Transplant Waitlist Support Program will be available for customization by other transplant centers across the country in the near future, allowing more patients and transplant center staff the opportunity to benefit from its seamless information updates.

"We celebrate every patient who leaves our care because they've found a kidney," said Julie Tegni, LCSW, a lead social worker for DaVita. "Seeing this program grow in Chicago and beyond is going to benefit so many patients."

The Transplant Waitlist Support Program is one of many ways DaVita assists its patients awaiting a kidney transplant. The company has achieved industry-leading clinical outcomes that support patients and helps them to be more clinically prepared for transplantation. DaVita also offers a variety of in-depth transplant education materials to help inform and empower patients.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of March 31, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,539 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

About the University of Chicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine & Biological Sciences is one of the nation's leading academic medical institutions. It comprises the Pritzker School of Medicine; the University of Chicago Biological Sciences Division; and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Twelve Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine have been affiliated with the University of Chicago Medicine.

