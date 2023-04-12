University of Cincinnati and AIP Publishing Sign Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing has signed a three-year Read & Publish agreement with the University of Cincinnati that will provide the university's scientific community with access to 30 of AIP Publishing's leading journals. The agreement will also allow scholarly authors at the university to disseminate their work open access across 28 publications in the AIP Publishing portfolio without having to pay author processing charges (APCs).

Founded more than 200 years ago, the University of Cincinnati is a premier public research university considered one of the most innovative in the nation. The Read & Publish agreement, effective through 2025, will bolster the university's efforts to advance knowledge and discovery.

"AIP Publishing is proud to continue to support the work of the scientific community at the University of Cincinnati," said Dr. Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "Partnerships like these are vital to our mission of making science more open and accessible."

"As an Open Agenda leader on campus and beyond, we are proud to have signed this agreement with AIP Publishing to promote open access to publications by authors from its member institutions," said Lori Harris, Interim Dean and University Librarian. "This agreement allows us to provide no-cost open access research article publishing to University of Cincinnati authors as we continue to foster scholarly pursuits and the broader research agenda through a commitment to inclusive and equitable access to diverse information, resources and collections."

About the University of Cincinnati

Founded in 1819, the University of Cincinnati is leading urban, public universities into a new era of innovation and impact. As the global founder of cooperative education, UC remains a world-class leader in experience-based learning. U.S. News & World Report ranks UC's co-op/internship program No. 1 in the country among public universities. The university boasts 200 years of history as a research pioneer, with a culture strongly emphasizing collaboration. UC is a Research 1 Institution (Carnegie Classification) and the National Science Foundation places UC at No. 33 among America's public research universities. Learn more at uc.edu.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

