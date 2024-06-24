University of Cincinnati Cancer Center Launches Nation's Most Comprehensive Blood Cancer Healing Center

Opening Expected to Set a New Era in Patient Care

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center inaugurated its state-of-the-art Blood Cancer Healing Center, revolutionizing blood cancer care in the United States. Located at 3232 Healing Way (formerly 3229 Burnet Ave.) in Uptown Cincinnati, this groundbreaking facility marks a historic milestone in cancer care, addressing the critical needs of the 1.6 million affected by blood cancers in the U.S. annually.

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Blood Cancer Healing Center, revolutionizing blood cancer care in the United States. The Blood Cancer Healing Center offers care in an accessible setting that feels like home for patients and is the vision of John C. Byrd, MD, a leading figure in blood cancer care and research globally.

The grand opening celebrated the beginning of the facility's clinical services, while additional spaces are scheduled to open throughout 2024 and into 2025—including research labs for new cancer treatment discoveries and wellness areas for food as medicine and mind and movement therapies. Community leaders, donors, medical professionals and patients came together to witness the official opening and celebrate a shared commitment to redefine the landscape of blood cancer care.

University of Cincinnati Cancer Center patient Rick Webster shared what the new Blood Cancer Healing Center means to his treatment journey. Webster was diagnosed with leukemia in 2022 and continues to receive treatment from the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center care teams. "If I could describe it in one word, it would be 'comfort,'" he noted.

The new Blood Cancer Healing Center is made possible by the generosity of Frances and Craig Lindner and other donors who've committed to redefining care standards for patients and their caregivers. It's the nation's only blood cancer center where patients can access all their care—inpatient, outpatient, survivorship, integrative medicine, spiritual care, bench-to-bedside research, and more—in one accessible building.

The vision of John C. Byrd, MD, a leading figure in blood cancer care and research globally, the Blood Cancer Healing Center offers care in an accessible setting that feels like home for patients.

"The Blood Cancer Healing Center embodies a new chapter in cancer care. With personalized, holistic care and pioneering research coming together under one roof, we're not just treating patients; we're giving them hope for a brighter future," Byrd, a University of Cincinnati Cancer Center physician-researcher, stated. "This facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the best possible care for those affected by blood cancers." Byrd serves as the Gordon and Helen Hughes Taylor Professor and Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

The new facility is the newest space to open for the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, a collaboration between the University of Cincinnati, UC Health and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

To discover more about the Blood Cancer Healing Center or inquire about patient care, visit BCHC.uchealth.com or call 513-585-UCCC. For quick facts about the Blood Cancer Healing Center, click here .

For physicians and researchers seeking additional information, visit cancer.uc.edu.

Additional Comments from Leaders

Andrew T. Filak Jr., MD, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs and Christian R. Holmes Professor and Dean, UC College of Medicine: "This is an important achievement for the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center partners. The opening of the Blood Cancer Healing Center represents years of dedicated work by our medical teams and the indispensable contributions of our most ardent supporters. This center exemplifies our strong collaborative spirit that generates new research investments and drives innovation and medical breakthroughs. It is a commitment to discovering better therapies and improving patient care and builds on our legacy as a national leader in medical education, research and patient care."

Neville G. Pinto, PhD, President, University of Cincinnati: "Today is momentous for community health in our city as we confront cancer with a renewed sense of hope. The Blood Cancer Healing Center represents a deeper commitment to care for those who need it most and a relentless pursuit of breakthroughs through knowledge discovery and education."

Cory Shaw, President & CEO, UC Health: "The opening of the Blood Cancer Healing Center heralds a new era in patient-centered care. It's a haven, providing comprehensive care and hope for a brighter future. We're proud to lead the way in transforming patient care and advancing research for the next cure."

About the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

The University of Cincinnati, UC Health and Cincinnati Children's came together to form the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center in January 2020 to achieve high-impact discoveries that contribute to our national cancer effort. As a unified cancer center, we are committed to delivering breakthrough research, compassionate care and evidence-based training to achieve the best health outcomes in the region. Learn more at cancer.uc.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Chura Smith

UC Health

513-503-3368

[email protected]

SOURCE UC Health