University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Launches First-Ever National Marketing Campaign

The wide-ranging, comprehensive effort includes everything from print, broadcast and digital strategies to placements in prominent national media outlets - all aimed at telling the story of the Anschutz Medical Campus to the world featuring actual faculty and their innovative work and highlighting the unique aspects of the 230-acre campus.

In addition to local and national channels, This is Breakthrough will be promoted at health science conferences and in prominent medical journals. Each ad directs viewers to a dedicated campaign website. Once there, they can watch documentary-style videos revealing far more about the extraordinary work happening on campus. For example:

Designing novel techniques to treat spinal injuries: Evalina Burger-Van der Walt , MD, chair of orthopedics, helped develop new metal-alloy compositions to improve orthopedic implants which result in more than 90 percent fewer fractures.

Training the body to fight cancer: Terry Fry , MD, professor of pediatrics, hematology and immunology, and director of cancer immunotherapy at Children's Hospital Colorado, is creating next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy, a revolutionary approach that reprograms a patient's T-cells to find and kill cancer cells.

Inspiring new hope for the blind: Naresh Mandava , MD, chair of ophthalmology, is working to cure blinding retinal diseases with the department's CellSight collaborative research teams.

"We remain a steadfast partner in the shared vision of improving lives through the advancement of research, along with the best in education, innovation and clinical care," said Philip Anschutz of The Anschutz Foundation. The Foundation has been instrumental in accelerating the development of the campus. "We have long known the depth of expertise on this campus. Now, through this campaign, the rest of the country will also come to know CU Anschutz Medical Campus as one of the nation's top medical destinations."

In the months ahead, the campaign will feature even more stories showcasing the men and women behind the breakthroughs – who they are, what motivates them and how their work is transforming the future of health care.

"Our campus has a long history of making discoveries that address some of the most pressing health issues facing the world," said Donald Elliman, Jr., chancellor of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "It's high time we share our breakthroughs in ways that attract wide public attention. With this marketing effort, we aim to make the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus renowned from coast to coast, and our brand synonymous with world-class health science, education and care."

CU Anschutz and its hospital partners already have a reputation for excellence throughout the region, but campus leaders, faculty and staff believe this is a story the whole nation needs to hear.

"We have a remarkable story to tell about the Anschutz Medical Campus," said CU School of Medicine Dean and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John J. Reilly, Jr., MD. "This is Breakthrough shares the powerful and inspiring work of our colleagues and serves as an invitation to visionary leaders to join us in developing the innovative care and research that will improve lives."

"UCHealth is focused on driving innovation and providing superior care and outcomes," said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth Concordia. "Many of the groundbreaking clinical trials and advanced treatments we're providing our patients begin here on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and it is through the partnerships we have forged that we are redefining the future of medicine."

"This is an exciting time to be in pediatric health care," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Colorado. "Our pediatric physician scientists are making new discoveries every day on this campus, and we're able to take these breakthrough pediatric innovations to patients and families across the region and influence child health across the globe."

The campaign was created by Denver-based advertising and branding agency Karsh Hagan.

