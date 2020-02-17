University of Colorado Denver Launches New Online Undergraduate Degree in Business Administration

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado Denver Business School recently announced that it will be launching a fully online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree program in fall 2020.

Reinforcing the high quality and innovative tradition that CU Denver is known for, this new online program was designed, developed, and will be taught by the same CU Denver Business School faculty that led the high-demand, on-campus BSBA program.

"As today's business world continues to evolve, there is increasing demand for well-rounded, savvy professionals who have the foundational business skills necessary to hit the ground running," said Gary Colbert, dean of the CU Denver Business School. "In an effort to meet the needs of working students and the increasing requirements for today's workforce, we've transformed our BSBA program into an accessible, online format. Our online BSBA offers adult learners across Colorado the opportunity to gain the practical business knowledge that employers are looking for while earning a bachelor's degree in business on their terms."

The online BSBA program blends essential business skills with experiential learning opportunities, providing students with insight into current business needs and trends. In addition to a holistic business education, online students will have the opportunity to specialize their degree with one of three majors: accounting, management, or marketing.

The online BSBA degree program prepares students to enter the business world with its in-depth, applied curriculum and its focus on hands-on training throughout the program. Students will choose between an internship, a project-based course, or study abroad to satisfy an experiential learning requirement, allowing students to apply their education directly to problems facing business today.

The new fully online, eight-week course format for the BSBA program offers nontraditional learners and working students the flexibility to complete their business degree by focusing on one course at a time. Students will emerge from the program with a strong foundation to launch a career in business or continue on to a graduate degree program.

"Our partnership with CU Online gives learners across Colorado the opportunity to develop industry-relevant skills that can make a lasting impact," said Emily Vera, director of Online Programs and senior instructor of Accounting. "Each course offered in our online program has gone through a rigorous design process to ensure high-quality learning outcomes for our students. The comprehensive curriculum, exceptional faculty, and collaborative learning environment empower BSBA students to critically analyze and reflect on real-world business problems with a global perspective."

About CU Online

Since offering our first online course in 1996, CU Online has been a pioneer in distance education. We have grown to provide the people of Colorado and across the U.S. with high-quality, engaging online degrees and certificate programs. Today, CU Online offers the same world-class undergraduate, graduate, doctorate, and certificate programs available at the University of Colorado Denver | Anschutz campuses. With a continually growing number of online degree and certificate offerings, CU Online is designed for adult learners, working professionals, and anyone looking to earn their degree in a way that fits their lifestyle.

About CU Denver Business School

For more than 30 years, the CU Denver Business School has been developing leaders capable of changing the business world for the better. Located in the heart of downtown Denver, we provide students with direct access and exposure to top firms in the Denver business community, with over 300 strong business partnerships in Colorado and around the country. With renowned faculty across all disciplines and a strong alumni community, CU Denver Business School puts students at the forefront of the business community. AACSB global accreditation places the CU Denver Business School in the top five percent of business schools worldwide.

