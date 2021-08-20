University of Colorado Medicine Chooses RCxRules for Revenue Cycle Automation

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces a new partnership with University of Colorado Medicine, a multi-specialty academic group practice with over 100 locations and over 3,000 providers. CU Medicine has implemented the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine with their athenaIDX TES environment, which is interfaced with a hospital instance of Epic.

The CU Medicine team turned to RCxRules looking for a solution that could provide them with significant value relative to the cost and simplify the rule writing process. RCxRules was able to provide them with a solution that met a comprehensive list of requirements while providing higher touch support and significantly simplifying their creation of custom rules.

"The RCxRules team is a breath of fresh air—everyone we worked with was dedicated to the success of the project. Our transition to using the RCxRules solution was seamless." -Kim Davis, CU Medicine's Sr. Director of Revenue Services.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About University of Colorado Medicine: University of Colorado Medicine (CU Medicine) is Colorado's largest multi-specialty physician group practice with over 3,000 physician and advanced practice providers. Primary clinical locations include the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus—one of the largest and most advanced academic medical campuses in the country.

