UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT EDUCATOR ELLEN R. SHANLEY BECOMES 2022-2023 PRESIDENT OF ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

Ellen R. Shanley began her term on June 1 as the 2022-2023 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"Developments in recent years including the COVID-19 pandemic have presented many challenges and opportunities," Shanley said. "In the year to come, the Academy and our members will embrace these opportunities to improve health equity and outcomes. We will be advocates for federal and state legislation that advance our profession and the health of the public; for increased reimbursement for medical nutrition therapy; and for licensure that ensures that nutrition services are provided only by qualified practitioners. We will equip Academy members with leadership skills that support change, and we will promote research that provides the evidence that makes us the go-to experts for nutrition and health practitioners."

Shanley earned an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University and a master's in business administration degree from Babson College.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics