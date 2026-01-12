UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL AND ACADEMY NAMES 2006 GRADUATE, FR. DANIEL DIXON, S.J., AS 31ST PRESIDENT

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy has named Fr. Daniel Dixon '06, S.J., as its 31st president, following a thoughtful and extensive search. A member of the class of 2006, his appointment marks a uniquely special moment as the third U of D Jesuit alumnus to lead the school in its nearly 150-year history.

"The opportunity to mission Fr. Dan Dixon '06, S.J., as the next President of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy offers me deep consolation," said the Very Rev. Karl J. Kiser, S.J., Provincial of the Midwest Jesuits. "I enjoyed the distinct blessing of leading U of D Jesuit for 14 years, so the school is near and dear to my heart. As an alumnus, Fr. Dixon already knows and loves the mission of the school and as a man deeply rooted in the Gospel, he will be an inspirational leader guiding U of D Jesuit into a hope-filled future."

Fr. Dixon's new role will be centered on community engagement, strategic planning, organizational growth, fundraising, and ensuring the school's long-term financial health.

"Fr. Dan Dixon understands U of D Jesuit from the inside, our Jesuit charism, our commitment to academic excellence, and the young men we serve," said Christopher Polk '93, Board Chair, U of D Jesuit. "As we approach our sesquicentennial, we're fortunate to have a leader who honors the tradition that has shaped this school while bringing the vision and energy to ensure its future. Under Fr. Dixon's leadership, U of D Jesuit will continue forming young men who are academically prepared, spiritually grounded, and ready to become Men for Others in service to the world."

A president shaped by the student experience

Fr. Dixon brings experience as a Jesuit priest, educator, pastor, and school leader back to the institution that shaped his vocation. He is only the third U of D Jesuit alumnus to serve in the role, joining 1933 alumnus Fr. Jerome A. Petz, S.J. (1968–70) and Fr. Malcolm Carron, S.J. (1981–92) a 1935 graduate. He combines a fresh perspective with deep grounding in the school's Catholic, Jesuit mission and long-standing traditions.

"I would not be a Jesuit priest without U of D Jesuit," Fr. Dixon said. "This school community formed me intellectually, spiritually and morally, and it is an extraordinary honor to return home and serve as its president. As we approach our sesquicentennial, I am committed to strengthening our Catholic, Jesuit mission, deepening our ties to the Detroit community and ensuring that U of D Jesuit continues to form young Men for Others spiritually who are prepared to lead lives of faith, justice and service for the greater glory of God."

For current students, Fr. Dixon's appointment is especially meaningful. He too played athletics, participated in clubs, served on the Student Senate as secretary and led campus ministry retreats. As a graduate, he understands the academic rigor, spiritual formation, and expectations placed on students, preparing them for the next steps in life.

"It was at U of D Jesuit that academic excellence was instilled in me by many of the same teachers who are there today," Fr. Dixon said. "I learned what it means to be a Man for Others by watching Mr. [Tom] Coyne '62 lovingly care for his sister, Sharon. I first met the Jesuits at U of D Jesuit, and now, I am one of them."

A family rooted in Ignatian formation

Fr. Dixon's connection to U of D Jesuit reflects a multigenerational commitment to Catholic education. His late father, Mike '70, his brothers Michael '02 and Tom '04, and several uncles and cousins are alumni, and his mother, Sharon, helped shape Catholic school culture as the principal at Shrine Catholic Grade School.

Bridging alumni through the generations

Fr. Dixon assumes the presidency during a milestone reunion year for the Class of 2006, positioning him as a bridge between the school's youngest alumni generation and its longest-standing graduates.

His family's legacy reflects the school's evolution, from his father's graduation in 1970 through major milestones including Fr. Pedro Arrupe, S.J.'s articulation of Men for Others in 1972, the founding of the Academy in 1973, the development of Graduate at Graduation in 1982, and the addition of "Jesuit" to the school's name in 1983.

"U of D Jesuit has always been rooted in tradition," Fr. Dixon said. "At the same time, it has continued to grow to meet the needs of its students. My role is to steward both."

Leadership for the future

Following graduation from U of D Jesuit, Fr. Dixon earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology with concentrations in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Notre Dame in 2010, a Master of Education in 2012, and a Master of Arts in Private School Leadership in 2017. He also earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2017 and a Master of Divinity from the Jesuit School of Theology in 2023.

Fr. Dixon has held leadership roles in both parish and school settings. Since 2023, he has served as Parochial Vicar and Director of Faith Formation at Saint Mary Student Parish in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he directs the parish's five-year strategic plan, celebrates sacraments, and co-led a successful capital campaign that surpassed its $4.25 million goal. Previously, he was Director of Feasibility Study and Strategic Plan and a theology teacher at St. Ignatius High School and the Welsh Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, where he helped establish the Academy, developed curriculum, recruited faculty, and led long-term strategic planning. From 2021 to 2023, he served at St. Elizabeth Parish in Oakland, Calif.

A faith-filled leader and community partner

An alumnus of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs grade school in Beverly Hills, Mich., Fr. Dixon enjoys golfing, hiking, reading, and supporting Detroit sports teams. A strong communicator and faith-filled educator, he brings expertise in fundraising, strategic planning, and organizational leadership, and is fluent in Spanish. He serves on several boards, including University of Detroit Jesuit, where he chairs the Academic Committee, as well as St. Ignatius High School and Manresa Jesuit Retreat House in Bloomfield Hills.

Fr. Dixon officially assumes the presidency July 1, 2026, as he leads U of D Jesuit into its sesquicentennial in 2027, and ensures resources are in place to support generations of young men in their academic, spiritual, and extracurricular growth.

University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, established in 1877 in Detroit by the Society of Jesus, is a Catholic institution dedicated to providing college preparatory education to young men. Serving students from Detroit, Southeast Michigan, and beyond, the school starts nurturing its students in grades 7 and 8 through the Academy, preparing them for the challenges of high school. Transitioning to "The High" upon completing middle school, students embark on their journey toward college readiness.

