University of Detroit Mercy graduate programs rank among best according to U.S. News & World Report 'Best Graduate Programs' 2024-25 edition

DETROIT, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) graduate programs are once again ranked among the top in the nation in the 2024-25 U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges edition.

This is the fifth consecutive year Detroit Mercy graduate programs have ranked among the nation's best.

This year, the College of Business Administration's (CBA) MBA in Management was ranked No. 17 in the nation, up from No. 23 in 2023-24. It is the 10th consecutive year in a row this program has ranked among the country's top 25.

In addition, the College of Health Professions' Nurse Anesthesia program also ranked No. 18 this year and remains among the top 20 programs throughout the country.

Other rankings for 2024-25 include the following:

School of Law

Overall Ranking – No. 136 (up from No. 141 in 2023-24)

Business-Corporate Law – No. 149 (up from No. 164 in 2023-24)

Environmental Law – No. 132 (up from No. 145 in 2023-24)

Health Care Law – No. 132 (up from No. 148 in 2023-24)

Tax Law – No. 142 (up from No. 164 in 2023-24)

Constitutional Law – No. 150 (up from No. 158 in 2023-24)

Legal Writing – No. 66 (up from No. 98 in 2023-24)

College of Business Administration

Full-time Business – No. 79 (up from No. 86 in 2023-24)

Part-time MBA – No. 207 (up from No. 246 in 2023-24)

College of Health Professions & McAuley School of Nursing

Nursing – Master's – No. 91 (up from No. 103 in 2023-24)

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data — expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students.

The data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023. To gather the peer assessment data, U.S. News asked deans, program directors and senior faculty to judge the academic quality of programs in their field on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (outstanding).

For more information about U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Graduate' schools, please visit https://www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools.

