University of Detroit Mercy holds information sessions for in-demand health career programs in June and July

Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist (AGCNS) and Post-Master's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) open doors to higher-level nursing positions and careers

DETROIT, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy's (UDM) online Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist (AGCNS) and Post-Master's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs will host information sessions this June and July.

The AGCNS program gives graduate degree-seeking students the transformational experience of becoming an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) in the role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS). This program also provides an easy pathway to complete a student's remaining DNP program requirements.

CNS professionals help change the trajectory of care for populations of patients to exceptional outcomes by prescribing advanced, compassionate, holistic care to patients/family caregivers.

Coursework for AGCNS is 100% online and conducted asynchronously. This program equips students with the knowledge they need to be independent clinicians and to practice across clinical settings.

The program incorporates doctoral level courses, which allow students who complete AGCNS requirements to finish their doctoral work now or at a future time. This aspect of the program is delivered through a blend of asynchronous and synchronous learning, which culminates with a DNP project.

The Post-Master's DNP welcomes master's prepared certified APRNs in the clinical specialties of nurse anesthetist, nurse practitioner, nurse midwife, and CNS. Additionally, MSN-prepared nurses in specialty areas such as nurse administration, executive leadership, and nursing informatics are also encouraged to apply to the program. The online program builds upon a student's current skills to become effective leaders in healthcare as they work to improve the health outcomes of patients. The DNP represents the highest level of clinical nursing competence—students gain in-depth knowledge of nursing, biophysical, psychosocial, analytical, and organizational sciences. Using sophisticated informatics and decision-making technology, they develop collaborative strategies to optimize the health of individuals, families, communities, and systems. UDM's faculty and student mentoring approach, flexibility in clinical experiences, and affordable tuition makes this Post-Master's DNP a unique experience.

Information Sessions

AGCNS program information sessions: June 20 and July 25 , 1p.m.

and , Post-Master's DNP program information sessions: June 13 , 6 p.m. ; June 27 , 1 p.m. ; July 9 , 6:30 p.m.

To sign up for an information session:

For more: Julie Bazydlo, recruiter for UDM Graduate Nursing, [email protected] or 313-993-1828.

