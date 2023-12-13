University of Detroit Mercy receives DOE $3.8 million grant to help nonprofits increase energy efficiency

News provided by

University of Detroit Mercy

13 Dec, 2023, 15:09 ET

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) won a $3.79 million award from the Department of Energy's Office of State and Community Energy Program's (SCEP) Renew America's Nonprofits grant program to support energy efficiency in the nonprofit sector.

This program enlists scores of UDM students and faculty to help 13 nonprofits in Detroit and southeast Michigan reduce carbon footprints. This investment is a significant step toward a new future envisioned by UDM President Donald B. Taylor following his 2022 appointment.

Continue Reading

"UDM has a unique opportunity to work with project partners and nonprofits through collaborative work that connects to our vision and mission as one of the best Jesuit and Mercy Catholic Universities in Michigan and our region," Taylor said. "We are beyond excited to partner with such incredible organizations as the DOE, Focus: HOPE, the nonprofit agencies in our community and the people they serve who will directly benefit from this grant."

Today, energy costs are the second-highest operational expense for nonprofits behind salaries. DOE grantees based their projects on helping to reduce energy consumption and expenses, which will free up a percentage of funds and lead to savings that can be redirected to mission-critical work.

The goals of this project include a reduction in energy use, emissions and to lower utility costs in nonprofit facilities. In addition, savings achieved by nonprofits will help build greater organizational capacity and further provide services to metro Detroit constituents.

UDM's project is titled Sustaining Service Organizations and will work to improve energy efficiency of 13 nonprofit-owned buildings in the Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park communities. The $3.79 million grant will be supplemented by a match of $1.01 million shared among project partners as in-kind resources. This brings the total investment in the project to $4.8 million.

Organizations participating in this project serve hundreds of thousands of community members each day. These organizations include:

To learn more, please visit www.udmercy.edu today!

Media Contact: Gary Erwin, 13135780339, erwingj@udmercy.edu

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

Also from this source

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranks University of Detroit Mercy among top universities nationwide

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranks University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) among the top higher education institutions in the United States for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Education

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.