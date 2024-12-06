University of Detroit Mercy Vehicle Cyber Engineering Program offers significant scholarship support for new students

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy's (UDM) Vehicle Cyber Engineering (VCE) Program announces the availability of scholarships of up to $12,500 for students who enroll in the program for winter 2025.

Information sessions for the VCE program and other College of Engineering & Science graduate programs are

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m.

at Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. or 12:00 p.m.

Register at https://apply.udmercy.edu/portal/Graduate-Engineering-Sessions.

In 2020, the College of Engineering & Science received a $1.12-million award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that supported the establishment of the Metro Detroit Regional Virtual Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute. This Institute helps address the shortfall of trained vehicle cybersecurity engineers and computer scientists to meet the needs of the military ground vehicle and transportation industries. In early 2024, the Institute received an additional $497,080 award from the DoD to expand its work and impact.

Detroit Mercy offers graduate programs critical to workforce needs in

vehicle cybersecurity

cybersecurity management

cybercrime

electrical engineering

software engineering

systems engineering

data science

data analytics

electric vehicle

autonomous vehicle

technical management

product development

The success of the UDM's Master of Science in Product Development (MPD) and graduate certificate in Systems Engineering continue to raise the national profile of UDM programs. At the Second Annual World Championships of System Architecture and Modeling during the Integrate24 Symposium in Cleveland, Ohio, Jeremy Ross, a graduate of the MPD program and engineer at Ford Motor Co. in Detroit, won in the individual competition. This prestigious digital engineering symposium brings together leading minds in the field each year to tackle complex engineering challenges in real time.

In addition, the International Council on System Engineering (INCOSE) recognizes UDM's System's Engineering Certificate as an equivalent to the INCOSE knowledge exam.

UDM's commitment to helping veterans and military personnel achieve success has been recognized both locally and nationally, earning high marks from Military Friendly Schools and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. The University has also been designated a Center of Academic Excellence by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.

Classes for the VCE and other graduate programs are available in several modalities, including online (asynchronous and synchronous), in person and via hybrid formats.

To register for VCE and graduate engineering information sessions, please visit https://apply.udmercy.edu/portal/Graduate-Engineering-Sessions. You may also visit

https://eng-sci.udmercy.edu/academics/engineering/graduate.php.

