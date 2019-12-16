University of Detroit Mercy's celebration of $100-million campaign ushers in new era of growth and opportunity for institution

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy announces that the Build a Boundless Future: The Campaign for University of Detroit Mercy surpassed $111 million two weeks before the campaign ends.

Build a Boundless Future: The Campaign for University of Detroit Mercy began in 2012 after the inauguration of Antoine M. Garibaldi, Ph.D., as Detroit Mercy's 25th and first lay president. Following a feasibility study, the University set a goal of $100 million despite recommendations from consultants to set a goal half of this amount. Garibaldi felt that $100-million was attainable based on trustees and alumni who conveyed how important their Jesuit and Mercy education was to their success.

"Alumni of this 142-year old Jesuit- and Mercy-sponsored University were passionate about their value-added education and experiences and gave me strong indications that they wanted to give back now so current and future students could have those same opportunities," Garibaldi said.

The Campaign received gifts of $1 million or more from 31 donors. Additionally, the University's endowment increased 165% since 2011 and now exceeds $70 million.

Detroit Mercy has instituted many changes to reinvigorate the University's three campuses, increase enrollment and help achieve national recognition. Between 2014-2018, the University had four consecutive years of growth in new student enrollment. In November 2017, the University reset undergraduate tuition from $41,000 to $28,000 to attract high-quality students and give Detroit Mercy a competitive advantage over other institutions. Earlier in 2019, the University reset tuition for the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Community Development and graduate programs in Architecture, Nursing and Engineering.

In 2020, "U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Colleges' Edition" ranked Detroit Mercy among the top 200 national universities in the country. The Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) 2020 Times Higher Education (THE) also ranked Detroit Mercy among the top 20% of U.S. universities and highest-ranking private institution in Michigan. And accounting graduates who take the Certified Public Accounting (CPA) exam were ranked the best in the nation, as reported by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

And Detroit Mercy's ongoing work with The Kresge Foundation through Live6 and Neighborhood HomeBase continues to serve as a national model on how to spur community redevelopment efforts.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

Related Links

https://udmercy.edu

