DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) online programs are ranked among the nation's best according to the 2026 U.S. News & World Report's Best Online Programs rankings.

The College of Business Administration's online MBA Management program cracked the top 10 and was ranked No. 8 in the country, up five spots from last year. This is the 11th year in a row that the program was ranked among the top 25 programs in the U.S.

University of Detroit Mercy's online graduate programs ranked among nation's best by U.S. News & World Report Post this

In the College of Health Professions, the McAuley School of Nursing's online master's in Nursing program was ranked No. 72 in the country.

At Detroit Mercy, students receive personalized attention from faculty who care deeply about their growth and development. The University's Jesuit and Mercy values mold graduates into compassionate leaders who are ready for success in today's highly competitive job markets.

In addition to national recognition for online programs, the College of Business Administration and the College of Health Professions have been lauded for other academic programs.

Last year, UDM's MBA program was ranked No. 16 for Graduate Management by U.S. News and World Report, while its Undergraduate Business Programs in Management and Entrepreneurship received a No. 18 ranking nationally.

UDM's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Only the top 5% of business schools in the world are accredited by the AACSB.

The College of Health Professions, which includes the McAuley School of Nursing and School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, offers more than a dozen academic programs across undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels.

Last fall, UDM's Physician Assistant Program was recognized as the top PA program in the U.S. The Physician Assistant Education Association (PAEA) honored UDM with its 2025 Excellence in PA Education award, one of the highest national recognitions in the field.

Detroit Mercy also ranks among the top 9% of all colleges and universities in the U.S. for career earnings, according to Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce research report Ranking 4,476 Colleges by ROI (2025). This data means that Detroit Mercy graduates can expect to earn more than $2.1 million in salary over their 40-year career compared with those who forgo a college education.

Learn more about Detroit Mercy and its graduate nursing and MBA programs.

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy