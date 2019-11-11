University of Dundee Selects YuJa for Lecture Capture and Video Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with the University of Dundee to provide site-wide lecture capture and video management solutions. Following an extensive Tender process that included pilots and trials, University of Dundee selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for site-wide deployment.

The awarded contract includes services for off-premise storage of video content, classroom recording tools, Blackboard VLE integration, interactive and formative video assessment tools, video library management, video analytics and accessibility tools. The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform will be deployed cross-campus for use across all Schools and Directorates within the University of Dundee.

"We are proud to offer our European Union partners an industry-leading video solution via the AWS Dublin-hosted data centers. This provides European Union customers with the confidence of data sovereignty coupled with the performance benefits of having physically proximate video infrastructure," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc.

About University of Dundee

Home to over 12,000 students and over 3,000 staff members, the University of Dundee's international reputation in Scotland attracts top-class students and academics world-wide, with 145 countries represented in the University community. Dundee offers world-leading undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a range of subjects including law, engineering, business, medicine and life sciences. As a founding partner of the V&A at Dundee Project, the University aims to develop a new center of 21st century design for Scotland at the heart of Dundee's waterfront.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

